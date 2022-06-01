SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say 5 residents, including 3 children, were displaced after a house caught on fire in Suffolk Wednesday evening.

Officials say they got the call for a residential structure fire around 7:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Sweetbriar Lane.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing smoke showing from the garage of the home. Two adults and three children were displaced by the fire.

There were no injuries reported. Officials say the fire appears to be accidental.

Sweetbriar Lane, June 1, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Sweetbriar Lane, June 1, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Sweetbriar Lane, June 1, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Sweetbriar Lane, June 1, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Sweetbriar Lane, June 1, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)