5 people struck, two dead in Suffolk shootings

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating shootings Friday night that left two men dead and three people wounded near the downtown area.

Police say they were called to an area near 2nd Avenue at 9:22 p.m. and found two men dead and three people — a man, a woman and a girl — wounded from gunfire. The three injured were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

In a press release, police said the victims were found in multiple locations in the area, but didn’t have additional details.

Officers have blocked off multiple roadways downtown, including Bute Street, North Broad Street, 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.

This is a breaking story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.