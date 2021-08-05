5, including officer, injured and taken to hospital after falling tree causes crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A falling tree caused a three-vehicle crash in Suffolk Wednesday night, sending five people including a police officer to the hospital.

The people’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, Suffolk officials wrote in a news release.

Officials said the crash happened on Route 58 near the weigh scales around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

First responders went to the scene after receiving several calls about a multi-vehicle crash.

Officers arrived to find a large tree had fallen from the median and landed on two vehicles. A third vehicle then collided with the other two, causing one of the vehicles to roll over.

Two passenger vehicles and a van were involved.

Five people, including a police officer, received emergency medical assessment and treatment at the scene from Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel. They were taken to local hospitals for further treatment for their injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.

The officer was injured as they tried to help one of the other injured people, officials said.

Eastbound Route 58 was expected to be closed for an extended period of time as the tree and vehicles were removed from the roadway.

Crews from Public Works were also enroute to the scene as of 12:30 p.m., and detours were in the works.

