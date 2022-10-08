SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday morning.

According to police, the victim notified them of the shooting around 12:30 a.m. this morning. It occurred near Route 58 and the exit ramp of Pitchkettle Road.

The 44-year-old man told police he was shot numerous times.

After arriving on scene, police located the victim who sustained life-threatening injuries. They also found shell casings and the victim’s vehicle, which sustained gunshot damage.

The victim was treated on scene by Suffolk Fire and Rescue and then transported to a local hospital.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

You can also contact or visit the Suffolk Police Department.