42 homes in Suffolk to temporarily lose water Saturday due to emergency water main repair

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dozens of residences in a Suffolk neighborhood will have their water temporarily shut off for a few hours due to an emergency repair.

According to city officials, members of the Suffolk Department of Public Utilities Line Maintenance Division will turn the water off in the Cove Point section of the city which is located off of Holland Road/Route 58 for the emergency water main repair.

The water will be off from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The outage will affect 42 residences.

Work crews are currently in the process of notifying residents.

For more information, contact the City of Suffolk Public Utilities Department at 757-514-7034.