SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday night in Suffolk.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 10:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Oak St.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say a 41-year-old man was treated on the scene by Suffolk Fire and Rescue and was then transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.