41-year-old man arrested in connection with homicide at Suffolk motel

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of another man found dead at a hotel in Suffolk earlier this month.

The body of 58-year-old James Lee Golden was found at the Regal Inn Motel in the 2300 block of Pruden Boulevard on July 11. Dispatch received a call at 4:33 p.m.

A day later, the death was ruled as a homicide.

On Wednesday, July 28, police say they arrested 41-year-old Dominique Vontral Steward in Chesapeake in connection with the murder. He is accused of first-degree murder and use of a firearm while committing said murder.

Steward is currently being in the Chesapeake City Jail without bond.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.