41-year-old man arrested in connection with homicide at Suffolk motel

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of another man found dead at a hotel in Suffolk earlier this month.
The body of 58-year-old James Lee Golden was found at the Regal Inn Motel in the 2300 block of Pruden Boulevard on July 11. Dispatch received a call at 4:33 p.m.
A day later, the death was ruled as a homicide.
On Wednesday, July 28, police say they arrested 41-year-old Dominique Vontral Steward in Chesapeake in connection with the murder. He is accused of first-degree murder and use of a firearm while committing said murder.
Steward is currently being in the Chesapeake City Jail without bond.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.