4 residents displaced after overnight house fire on Shingle Creek Rd in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported following a house fire in Suffolk overnight.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the call for the residential fire came in just before 12 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Shingle Creek Road.

When crews got to the scene, they noticed fire in the attic of the two-story home. The four occupants of the home had evacuated before emergency personnel arrived.

Officials say the attic of the home sustained moderate fire damage, but there were no injuries reported to firefighters or civilians.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Shingle Creek Road fire, Jan. 30, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Shingle Creek Road fire, Jan. 30, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Shingle Creek Road fire, Jan. 30, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Shingle Creek Road fire, Jan. 30, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)