4 people injured, 2 in serious condition, following multi-vehicle crash in Suffolk

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say 4 people were injured, including two in serious condition, following a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Suffolk.

First responders got the call for the crash around 5 a.m. in the 5200 block of Whaleyville Boulevard involving four vehicles.

  • Courtesy – Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue
  • Courtesy – Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue
  • Courtesy – Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue
  • Courtesy – Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue
  • Courtesy – Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue
  • Courtesy – Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue
  • Courtesy – Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue

Officials two patients suffered serious injuries and two patients with minor injuries received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel. All were sent to a local hospital for further treatment.

The 5200 block or Whaleyville Boulevard was closed as police investigated the accident and has since reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10