4 people injured, 2 in serious condition, following multi-vehicle crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say 4 people were injured, including two in serious condition, following a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Suffolk.

First responders got the call for the crash around 5 a.m. in the 5200 block of Whaleyville Boulevard involving four vehicles.

Courtesy – Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue

Officials two patients suffered serious injuries and two patients with minor injuries received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel. All were sent to a local hospital for further treatment.

The 5200 block or Whaleyville Boulevard was closed as police investigated the accident and has since reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.