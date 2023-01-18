SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four people, including two minors, were arrested in connection with a weekend shooting in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk police, officers conducted a traffic stop on January 16 for a vehicle identified in a shooting that occurred two days prior in front of a downtown restaurant.

The shooting injured three people.

After further investigation, police arrested the driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Ezaviya Jordan. Jordan was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, conspiracy to commit a felony, and having a concealed weapon.

19-year-old Elijawayn Anthony was arrested on charges of two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and having a concealed weapon.

Jordan and Anthony are being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Two other juveniles were also taken into custody and are currently being held at Chesapeake Juvenile Services.

Ezaviya Jordan (Courtesy – WTRJ) Elijawayn Anthony (Courtesy – WTRJ)

