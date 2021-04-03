4 people including 2 children displaced following house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a family was displaced following a Saturday afternoon fire in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the residential structure fire around 1:10 p.m. Saturday at the Driver Village Green Subdivision in the 1100 block of Erin Drive.

Crews reported seeing smoke and fire coming from the garage of the home. The fire extended into the home’s utility room.

It was marked under control around 1:45 p.m. There were no injuries reported, however, officials say two adults and two children were displaced as a result of the fire.