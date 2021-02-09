4 p.m. burn law to go into effect Feb. 15

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, a firefighter sprays water on a controlled burn while fighting a wildfire in Magalia, Calif. The outbreak of the coronavirus is making the U.S. Forest Service and others change strategies for fighting wildfires, as the need for isolation and social distancing comes into play against the necessity of having firefighters work and live closely together. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding residents that the burn law will go into effect soon.

The Virginia Department of Forestry’s 4 p.m. Burn Law will go into effect on February 15 and will last through April 30.

This means open burning with a permit is allowed from 4:00 p.m. to midnight only. This also applies to recreational fires.

According to the fire marshal’s office, debris burning continues to be the leading cause of forest fires in Virginia.

This law prohibits burning before 4:00 p.m. Winds usually calm down and the relative humidity levels are on the increase after 4:00 p.m., both of which reduce the potential for a debris fire or any other open-air fire to escape your control.



Since forest fuels cure during the winter months, the danger of fire is higher in early spring than in summer when the forest and grasses are green with new growth.

In addition to the criminal violations, those who allow a fire to escape are liable for the cost of suppressing the fire as well as any damage caused to other’s property.

The 4:00 p.m. Burning Law is different from the burning bans, which are invoked only during periods of extreme fire danger. The “Summer Burn Ban” will be in effect from May 1 through September 30.