4 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a three-vehicle crash on Sunday that left four people with injuries.

Suffolk firefighters and police responded to the incident in the 4800 block of northbound Bridge Road at the intersection with College Drive just after 2:35 p.m.

Officials say that following assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel, they transported two individuals to an area hospital.

Portsmouth EMS and Chesapeake Fire also responded and transported one individual each to an area hospital.

The four injured people each have non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway at this location was closed due to the incident and reopened around 3:40 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available for release.