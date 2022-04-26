SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four people have been displaced after a residential fire in Suffolk Tuesday night.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the 1000 block of Holland Road around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews arrived around 9:25 p.m. to find a fire at the back of the home. All occupants had already gotten out of the building.

The fire was marked under control at 9:46 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The home sustained smoke and fire damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who are displaced.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.