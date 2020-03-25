1  of  3
Live Now
Live at 2: Va. Gov. Ralph Northam holds coronavirus press conference Live at 2: NC Gov. Roy Cooper holds coronavirus press conference Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

4 displaced by house fire on Virginia Avenue in Suffolk Wednesday

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fire on Virginia Avenue in Suffolk (Photo courtesy: Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults and two children have been displaced after a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Suffolk.

Suffolk fire-rescue crews responded to a residential structure fire around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Virginia Avenue in the Lakeside neighborhood, officials wrote in a news release.

Crews arrived and found light smoke from the two-story home. The fire was contained to the kitchen, but the rest of the home sustained smoke damage.

The home’s occupants evacuated before firefighters arrived on scene.

There were no injuries, but two adults and two children are displaced. They are being assisted by family members.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories