4 displaced by house fire on Virginia Avenue in Suffolk Wednesday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults and two children have been displaced after a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Suffolk.

Suffolk fire-rescue crews responded to a residential structure fire around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Virginia Avenue in the Lakeside neighborhood, officials wrote in a news release.

Crews arrived and found light smoke from the two-story home. The fire was contained to the kitchen, but the rest of the home sustained smoke damage.

The home’s occupants evacuated before firefighters arrived on scene.

There were no injuries, but two adults and two children are displaced. They are being assisted by family members.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

