4 displaced after apartment fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk fire officials say four people were displaced after a fire at an apartment Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was called in at 4:18 p.m. at the Wilson Pines Apartments in the 2500 block of East Washington Street.

Crews arrived and found light smoke coming from a second floor unit.

The fire was contained to the kitchen and marked under control at 4:28 p.m., four minutes after crews arrived on scene.

The fire didn’t extend to any neighboring apartments.

There were no injuries and the four people who were displaced will be assisted by the American Red Cross.