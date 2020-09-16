39 inmates positive for COVID-19 at Western Tidewater Regional Jail

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk say there are 39 inmates that are positive for COVID-19 and currently isolated.

The inmates are all in one unit, Superintendent William Smith said.

Most of those inmates are asymptomatic, but there are a few with “mild” symptoms, Smith said.

“The doctor and the medical team are following all these inmates very closely and providing treatment as required,” Smith wrote in an email Tuesday. “The staff are still continuing to sanitize and clean the facilty several times a day, to limit any additional exposure.”

On Sept. 11, the jail announced that 20 inmates had tested positive. That announcement came just days after the facility’s first positive test.

