32-year-old man arrested following stabbing incident in Suffolk

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection to a stabbing that sent another man to the hospital over the weekend.

Suffolk Police say they initially got the call for a disturbance around 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Adams Street.

On the way to the scene, officers learned that a person had been stabbed. The victim was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

After further investigations, officers arrested 32-year-old John henry Douglas. Douglas has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding. He is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10