32-year-old man arrested following stabbing incident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection to a stabbing that sent another man to the hospital over the weekend.

Suffolk Police say they initially got the call for a disturbance around 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Adams Street.

On the way to the scene, officers learned that a person had been stabbed. The victim was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

After further investigations, officers arrested 32-year-old John henry Douglas. Douglas has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding. He is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.