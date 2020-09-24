3-year-old located safe after possible abduction in Suffolk, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police say a 3-year-old girl was found safe after being possibly abducted while on Market Street Thursday.

Police responded to a report of an “alleged abduction” of a 3-year-old girl around 3:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Market Street, according to a news release from Suffolk.

Officers responded and immediately began canvassing the area and looking for the girl.

The child was found safe and was given to family members.

Police have not released many details about the incident or who is accused of taking the girl.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: