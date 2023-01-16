SUFFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — Police say three women were injured, two of which are currently in critical condition, following an altercation that led to a shooting overnight near a Suffolk bar.

According to Suffolk police, officers were called to the Kickback Jacks in the 6100 block of College Drive just before 12:40 a.m. Monday for the shooting.

When they got to the scene, officers found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim told them the incident began as a physical altercation and that there were other victims.

As they were investigating the incident, police say two other women had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The two are currently in critical condition.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.