SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning after a four-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Route 164 near College Drive.
Suffolk firefighters say the crash before 8:25 a.m. led to moderate damage reported overall, with photos showing significant front-end damage to at least two cars.
The cause of that crash is still under investigation at this time.
Firefighters say crews also responded to a separate crash Tuesday morning with a driver running into a tree. WAVY’s working to learn where that crash took place, but firefighters say the driver was not injured.
That crash is being investigating by Suffolk PD.