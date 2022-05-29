SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three residents and several animals were displaced following an overnight mobile home fire in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Magnolia Home Park in the 1160 block of Nansemond Parkway/

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing heavy fire and smoke coming from the single-wide trailer. The mobile home sustained heavy damage. The American Red Cross is currently assisting the displaced residents regarding lodging.

The fire was placed under control just before 2 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

(Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

