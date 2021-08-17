3 residents displaced following residential fire on South Links Circle in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say 3 people were displaced following a residential fire in Suffolk Tuesday afternoon.
The call for the fire came in just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of South Links Circle.
When they got to the scene, fire crews reported seeing light smoke coming from the garage of the 2-story home.
The fire was quickly knocked down and deemed under control at 2:18 p.m.
There were no injuries reported, however three adults were displaced following the fire. Officials say the residents did not request lodging assistance from American Red Cross.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.