3 residents displaced following residential fire on South Links Circle in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say 3 people were displaced following a residential fire in Suffolk Tuesday afternoon.

The call for the fire came in just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of South Links Circle.

When they got to the scene, fire crews reported seeing light smoke coming from the garage of the 2-story home.

The fire was quickly knocked down and deemed under control at 2:18 p.m.

There were no injuries reported, however three adults were displaced following the fire. Officials say the residents did not request lodging assistance from American Red Cross.