3 injured including 1 with life-threatening injuries after 5-vehicle crash on Route 58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person sustained life-threatening injuries following a five-vehicle crash on Route 58 in Suffolk Sunday morning.

Officials say the call for the crash came in around 4:50 a.m. Sunday for a crash with injuries in the westbound lanes of Route 58 in Suffolk near a weigh station.

When first responders got to the scene, they found 5 vehicles involved in the crash, most with heavy damage.

3 people were sent to a local hospital with one sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The crash closed the roadway temporarily, but traffic has now reopened.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash.

This is breaking news and will be updated.