4 adults, 2 children in critical condition following Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Suffolk are investigating a single-vehicle accident on Route 58 that left six people in critical condition, Sunday afternoon.

Emergency personnel from Suffolk and Chesapeake were notified about the accident shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Police said four adults and two children were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

According to Suffolk Public Information Officer Andy Franklin, “All lanes were closed, including the merger from Portsmouth Blvd to Rt 58.”

As of 4 p.m., all lanes reopened to traffic.

This is a Breaking News Story, Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

