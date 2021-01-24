3 firefighters injured following wall collapse during Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say three firefighters were injured after a wall collapsed as they were trying to put out a house fire early Sunday morning in Suffolk.

The call for the residential fire came in just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Bay Circle.

The first units to arrive saw heavy smoke and flames showing from the two-story home. The residents were alerted by a smoke detector and evacuated the home before crews got to the scene.

An adult, female resident received emergency medical assessment and was sent to a local hospital. Officials say she is in stable condition.

Three firefighters sustained injuries following a wall collapse during the response efforts. Officials say the firefighters were sent to a local hospital for treatment and are currently in stable condition.

Two residents were displaced following the fire. The cause is still under investigation.