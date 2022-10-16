SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Three adults have been displaced following a residential fire Sunday night in Downtown Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the call just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Blythewood Lane.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a single-story home.

Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue

Officials say firefighters entered the home and found the kitchen on fire. The fire was contained in the kitchen, however, the home did suffer smoke damage.

The fire was marked under control at 6:50 p.m.

All of the occupants of the home were outside when firefighters arrived on scene, and no civilians or firefighters were injured.

The Red Cross is assisting the three adults who were displaced by the fire.

Officials say the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental related to cooking.