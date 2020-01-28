3 displaced after fire on Chisholm Lane in Suffolk

Live Now
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt, but three people have been displaced from their home after a house fire Tuesday morning on Chisholm Lane.

Firefighters arrived in the 500 block just minutes after dispatchers were notified at 3:44 a.m. Fire was coming from an attached converted garage, and was marked under control at 4:12 a.m.

All three adults were able to safely evacuate before firefighters arrived. They’re displaced and being helped by the Red Cross.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

