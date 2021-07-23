3 children exposed to rabid bat in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three children in Suffolk handled an injured bat that ended up testing positive for rabies.

The Virginia Department of Health says the children are in the process of receiving a post-exposure vaccine to prevent rabies after they found the bat near Central Avenue and Holladay Street. VDH received confirmation of the rabies test on Friday.

VDH says people and pets who may have been exposed should seek immediate treatment, but rabies is highly preventable if treated early with the vaccine.

State law requires all dogs and cats over the age of four months to be vaccinated against rabies.

However if you pet has been in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact Suffolk Animal Control at (757) 514-7855 or the Suffolk Health Department at (757) 514-4751.