3 adults, 2 children displaced by fire on Bute Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three adults and two children have been displaced after a house fire on Bute Street in Suffolk Thursday afternoon.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the fire at 2:23 p.m. in the 100 block of Bute Street.

The first unit arrived on scene at 2:27 p.m. and found the single-story house with smoke coming out of the front door.

The fire was in the kitchen area but had extended to the walls.

The fire was marked under control just before 3 p.m.

The residents had evacuated the home before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

Initial investigation indicates the fire was cooking-related.

House fire on Bute Street in Suffolk Sept. 2, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Suffolk)

