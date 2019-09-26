26-year-old Suffolk woman arrested on multiple charges related to child abuse

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police arrested a 26-year-old woman on Thursday on multiple charges related a child abuse investigation.

Suffolk Police say the child abuse investigation began when school personnel noticed a 7-year-old girl with physical injuries on Wednesday.

The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police say.

Jessica Renee Carpenter of Suffolk was arrested and charged with three counts of abuse and neglect of children, two counts of abduction and kidnapping the methods used to physically restrain the child, felonious assault, cruelty and injuries to children and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to police.

Carpenter is being held in Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.