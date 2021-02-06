25-year-old man dies following overnight shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 25-year-old man died following an overnight shooting in Suffolk.
Police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Washington Street just after 12 a.m. Saturday regarding a report about a shooting.
When they got to the scene, police found the victim, later identified as 25-year-old Diamonta Christopher Price, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later passed away from his injuries.
Police say Price’s family members have been notified.
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.