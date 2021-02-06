25-year-old man dies following overnight shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 25-year-old man died following an overnight shooting in Suffolk.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Washington Street just after 12 a.m. Saturday regarding a report about a shooting.

When they got to the scene, police found the victim, later identified as 25-year-old Diamonta Christopher Price, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later passed away from his injuries.

Police say Price’s family members have been notified.

The incident is still under investigation.