SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 24-year-old man has died following a shooting Thursday night in Suffolk.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 5:04 p.m. in the area of the 300 block of S. Division St. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Qurante Budd, was treated at the scene and then transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Budd was then later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say they discovered multiple shell casings at the scene.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.