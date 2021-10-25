22-year-old man facing 16 charges in connection to 3 shootings in Suffolk in 2020

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested in connection to several shooting incidents in Suffolk from late summer through the fall of 2020.

The first incident occurred on August 16, 2020, when officers responded to the 600 block of Railroad Avenue in the Lloyd Place neighborhood following a report of a subject with a gun.

Although there was no reported damage to surrounding houses or vehicles, there were multiple shell casings recovered from the scene.

The second incident occurred on August 23, 2020, just before 12:30 a.m. Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of N. Broad Street and First Avenue in the Williamstown neighborhood.



Police later discovered that both a residence and a vehicle were struck by gunfire. Multiple shell casings were also recovered from the scene. A victim suffered non life-threatening injuries in the shooting incident on First Avenue and was sent to a local hospital.

The third and final shooting occurred on October 16, 2020, at around 10:15 p.m. Officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Third Avenue in the Williamstown neighborhood. Three occupied residences was struck by gunfire. There were no injuries. Multiple shell casings were also recovered from the scene.

After further investigation, Police arrested 22-year-old Tyre Tyqwain Thompson on Oct. 22 on a total of sixteen charges.

These charges include:

2 counts of firearm purchase by Ineligible Person

2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Felony

3 counts of Shooting in a Public Place

5 counts of Shooting Into Occupied Dwelling

Shoot Into Occupied Vehicle

Reckless Handling of a Firearm Resulting in Injury

Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Aggravated Malicious Wounding

Thompson is currently being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. Police say the investigations remain ongoing at this time, and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Tyre Tyqwain Thompson, Oct. 25 (Photo Courtesy – Suffolk Police)