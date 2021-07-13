21-year-old man arrested on child sex crimes in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old man in Suffolk has been arrested and accused of child sex crimes.

Police say 21-year-old Treyzhan Jamiehr Outlaw was arrested Monday on charges including taking indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15 and use of electronic means for child sex or pornography.

The charges were filed after a resident went to police back in April to report incidents involving a 14-year-old girl and Outlaw.

Police say Outlaw is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

