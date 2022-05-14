SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say 200 residents were affected following a 2-alarm fire at an apartment building in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Fire officials, crews were called to a commercial fire alarm at 8:43 a.m. Saturday at the Royal Sail Apartment in the 1100 block of Knotts Pointe Lane.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the electrical room of the fire-story building with smoke making its way into the entire building through the trash chute.

It was then upgraded to a two-alarm fire with smoke reported on all five floors.

Crews found the electrical service panel in the mechanical room on the first floor of the building on fire.

The fire was suppressed in the mechanical room with smoke extending to the four floors above the mechanical room. The fire was placed under control at 9:31 a.m.

Power was subsequently restored and firefighters were able to determine the fire did not extend from the mechanical room and the smoke was removed from the four floors above.

Officials say the electrical service drops and panel box in the mechanical room sustained heavy fire damage. Two hundred occupants and one hundred apartment units were affected by the fire.

BECO Asset Management is on the scene and are working with the displaced occupants for relocation and housing. No injuries were reported by firefighters or occupants. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.