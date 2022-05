SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two vehicles were hit by gunfire Thursday morning in Suffolk, officials say.

According to a Suffolk spokesperson, the shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Centerbrooke Lane. That is off of Godwin Boulevard, near Sentara Obici Hospital.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two unoccupied vehicles that were damaged by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.