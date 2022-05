SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers in Suffolk can expect some minor delays after a two-vehicle crash on Route 58, near the Pitch Kettle Road exit.

Police say the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Route 58. A vehicle and tractor-trailer crashed causing it to jack-knife.

The crash closed both lanes of traffic, however, one lane is in the process of being reopened.

No injuries were reported.