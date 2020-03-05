2 teens charged with attempted murder in connection with shooting at McDonald’s

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials say two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old seriously injured at a McDonald’s Wednesday night.

Police say they arrested two 15-year-old boys, both residents of Portsmouth.

They are facing charges including: attempted murder, use of firearm in commission of felony, possession of firearm by juvenile, discharging firearm in dwelling – endangerment, discharging a firearm in public place – endangerment, reckless handling of firearm – endangerment, shooting in commission of felony, and aggravated malicious wounding.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at the McDonald’s, in the 6200 block of College Drive in Suffolk, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The 15-year-old victim, who is also a Portsmouth resident, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The boy remains hospitalized and in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

