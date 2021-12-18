2 teen boys injured during overnight shooting on Pine St in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two teenaged boys were injured during an overnight shooting in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Police, the call for the shooting came in around 12:35 a.m. in the 200 block of Pine Street.

When they got to the scene, officers found two teenaged boys suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding this incident including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.