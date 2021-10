SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a five-vehicle crash on westbound Route 58 in Suffolk, which left a tractor-trailer on its side.

The two people have non life-threatening injuries, police say. The call came in around 5:45 a.m. and the crash happened near the Hampton Roads Executive Airport.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time, and the road was expected to fully reopen around 7:50 a.m., police said.