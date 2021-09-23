2 suspects wanted for break-in and theft at Suffolk ABC store

Photo courtesy: Suffolk Police Photo courtesy: Suffolk Police

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people are wanted in connection with a theft at a Suffolk ABC store early Thursday morning.

Police received a call just before 2:30 a.m. for officers to respond to the Virginia ABC store in the 1400 block of North Main Street. They arrived to find the front window of the business broken and confirmed several bottles of alcohol had been stolen.

Police released surveillance images of the two people involved in this crime. In at least one of the images, you can see the suspect holding bottles of liquor.

Both suspects were wearing masks, one had on a hat, and the other was wearing blue medical gloves.

If you can identify either or them or have any information about this commercial breaking and entering, please call police.