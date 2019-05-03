3 suspects charged in Suffolk shooting that injured 3 people

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting incident in Suffolk that left three people injured, police say.

Suffolk Police charged 22-year-old Javonte Kaeshan Rountree and 19-year-old Diondre Ramon Baker May 3 in connection with an incident happened on April 27.

On May 7, police arrested and charged Davontae Jamera Garvin, 26, with aggravated malicious wounding, felonious assault, discharge firearm in public place, use or display firearm in commission of felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Police were dispatched to investigate reports of shots fired that night in the area of Haskins Drive. A few minutes after the initial call, dispatchers were alerted to a crash at Portsmouth Boulevard and Suburban Drive.

Police said a man was found inside the car suffering from a gunshot wound and injuries from the crash. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and has remained hospitalized in serious condition.

An investigation found two other men who had suffered gunshot wounds in the incident went local hospitals for treatment. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Rountree and Baker are both charged with assault: shoot, stab, etc. in commission of felony, aggravated malicious wounding, discharge firearm in public place, use or display firearm in commission of felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Police said they are both being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.