SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two Suffolk Police officers have been arrested and face felony charges of obtaining money under false pretenses.

Senior Suffolk Police officer Marco Leslie was charged and arrested Monday, while Master Police Officer James Babor was charged and arrested Thursday, according to Jennifer Moore, Suffolk media and community relations director.

According to Suffolk General District Court online records, Leslie’s charge is obtaining money under false pretenses of greater than or equal to $1,000,. with an offense date of June 1. He has posted bond and faces an arraignment hearing at 9 a.m. Aug. 22.

Babor also faces additional charges — one count of forging and uttering a public document and one count of computer fraud.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave, Moore said.