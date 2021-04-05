2 residents displaced following house fire on Oakdale Terrace in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say two people were displaced following a Monday morning house fire in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the residential fire around 11:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Oakdale Terrace.

Fire officials reported seeing smoke coming from the two-story home. Reports say the residents, two adults, were able to evacuate before first responders got to the scene.

The fire was contained to the kitchen and was deemed under control at 11;37 a.m. The house suffered moderate smoke damage to the first floor.

Two adults were displaced following the fire. There were no injuries reported.