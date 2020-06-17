2 men with serious injuries extricated from vehicle after crash on Route 58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two men were cut from a vehicle that went off Route 58 and crashed into trees on Wednesday morning.

The crash on eastbound Route 58 left both men seriously injured, Suffolk police say. It happened around 10:30 a.m. just before where Route 58 turns into 6 lanes, near the westbound exit to downtown.

Rescue crews had to extricate the men from the vehicle to perform emergency medical treatment before they were taken to the hospital.

Police say the area of the roadway was completely closed after the crash, but one lane of eastbound traffic was reopened as of 11:20 a.m. The westbound downtown exit was still blocked.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.