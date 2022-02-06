2 men shot overnight while inside vehicle on Dill Rd in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were injured during an overnight shooting on Dill Road in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Police, the first got the call from a local hospital just after 3 a.m. Sunday reporting that two men had entered the emergency room with non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the two men were in a vehicle in the 100 block of Dill Road when multiple shots were fired by unknown persons.

When the driver of the vehicle realized that the vehicle had been shot and they were injured, he drove them to the local hospital.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.