2 men sent to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries following shooting on White Marsh Rd in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are now investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 1200 block of White Marsh Road.

Two men were shot during the incident and were sent to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident including possible additional injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.