SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on January 30.

At 12:29 p.m. police received a call about a person who had been shot in the 100 block of Charles Street.

When police arrived they found a 26-year-old man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

A second call came in at 12:30 p.m. about a 28-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound on the 200 block of Bute Street.

The victim had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in the area.

He was critical but is now in stable condition.

