2 men injured in shooting early Sunday morning on Central Ave. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two men were sent to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Suffolk.
According to reports, officers were called to the 300 block of Central Avenue just after 3 a.m. Sunday regarding the incident.
When they got to the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigaiton.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
